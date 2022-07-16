Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries after falling down stairs in NY home

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.

I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022