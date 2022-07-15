Notification Settings

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

UK NewsPublished:

Emma Louise Powell, 24, died in hospital after getting into difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach, police said.

Emma Louise Powell

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.

Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.

She died in hospital, the force said.

In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.

“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”

Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.

The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added.

