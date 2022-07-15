Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning

A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time

Long live his funk x pic.twitter.com/e2LdSaQD6u

— Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) July 15, 2022