Great Ormond Street Hospital bosses agree settlement after boy left disabled

Great Ormond Street Hospital

A relative of a boy left disabled following treatment at one of the world’s most famous children’s hospitals has reached agreement after taking legal action, a judge has been told.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias on Thursday approved a settlement, which includes payment of a lump sum of nearly £7 million, after the relative sued the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust on the boy’s behalf.

Judge Dias was told, at a High Court hearing in London, how the boy, who is now in his early teens, suffered a “catastrophic” injury while receiving treatment about a decade ago.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge heard that the youngster, a keen football fan and Manchester City supporter, had been left significantly disabled and was wheelchair dependent.

Alexander Hutton QC, who represented the hospital trust, said staff and bosses were “very, very sorry” that the boy had suffered “life-changing” injuries while in the trust’s care.

William Latimer-Sayer QC, who represented the boy and his relative, told the judge that such cases were “rarely” brought against Great Ormond Street.

“It is a world-renowned institution,” he said.