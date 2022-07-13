What the papers say – July 13

British newspapers

Several Tory leadership contenders dropping out of the race leads Wednesday’s papers.

The Guardian and i report the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson has been reduced to eight after Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti dropped out of the race.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 13 July 2022: Leadership battle leaves eight Tory rivals scrapping for votes pic.twitter.com/MFRDORmVzC — The Guardian (@guardian) July 12, 2022

The Daily Express and Financial Times lead with loyalists to Mr Johnson putting their support behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris loyalists backing Truss to 'stop Rishi' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/vukyIo64jF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 12, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 13 https://t.co/e25zkingr7 pic.twitter.com/1jAtBawQTU — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 12, 2022

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Rishi Sunak, who says he will run the economy with “common-sense Thatcherism” if he becomes the next prime minister.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'I will run the economy like Thatcher if I win, says Sunak'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/jqx9RZad6T — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 12, 2022

Mr Johnson’s outing has sparked a “backlash” from red wall voters, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Metro reports Britain’s emergency services are on “red alert” as the heat wave threatens to break the UK’s 38.7C record.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ?BRITAIN ON RED ALERT? Emergency services struggling to cope ahead of 'hottest day ever'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vvknohqYE0 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 12, 2022

The Daily Mirror says the nation’s recycling is being “illegally dumped and burned in Turkey”.

The Sun leads with Boris Becker teaching sports science in jail.

On tomorrow's front page: Fallen tennis star Boris Becker lands himself ‘cushy’ prison job.https://t.co/LCmXfyldia pic.twitter.com/nWTDzjIXGQ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2022