Further arrests over abuse sent to Labour’s Angela Rayner

Two more people have been arrested over abuse sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

A 65-year-old man from Surrey and a 37-year-old man from Kent are accused of malicious communications over an email sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on May 2 this year.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said both men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The latest arrests take the total number of people detained under so-called Operation Octant, the investigation into abuse and threats aimed at Ms Rayner, to eight.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean, from GMP, said: “GMP won’t tolerate abuse, and that includes online abuse in its many forms – text, email or social media – and we will always investigate thoroughly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“If anyone has been the victim of abuse – whether physical or online – then they should call police and one of our specially-trained officers will be on hand.”