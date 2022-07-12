Sadeh Graham, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael and Blind Dave Heeley will all play a part in the baton relay

The relay is coming to each of Sandwell’s six towns on Monday, July 25, and residents can get involved by booking free tickets for six special events along the route.

Sandwell is one of only a few areas in the country to host the Queen’s Baton Relay for a full day, with more than 100 baton-bearers carrying the baton.

To celebrate the arrival of the baton, six special events are taking place in each of the towns being visited.

Sandwell Council House will have Commonwealth literature-themed activities for all ages.

The day starts at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury with a launch celebration between 7am and 9am, including performances before and after the arrival of the Queen’s Baton, and Commonwealth literature-themed activities for all ages.

Brunswick Park will have a showcase of community stalls celebrating Wednesbury, and performances of music, art, dance, and culture from children and young people.

The baton will then be welcomed at Brunswick Park in Wednesbury between 8.30am and 11am with a showcase of community stalls celebrating Wednesbury, and performances of music, art, dance, and culture from children and young people.

Victoria Park will celebrate the sporting side of the Games

It will then travel to Victoria Park in Tipton for a four-hour event between 10am and 2pm, with sporting activities throughout the day for Sandwell residents to take part in, and a celebration of Sandwell sports groups.

Haden Hill House will bring a celebration of Commonwealth stories from Sandwell residents and community groups.

Haden Hill House in Cradley Heath will be holding an event between 11am and 2pm with a celebration of Commonwealth stories from Sandwell residents and community groups.

Lightwoods House will have a celebration of food from Sandwell, including Forge Mill Farm Welly to Belly food activities.

At Lightwoods House in Bearwood, the event between 1pm and 4pm will be a celebration of food from Sandwell, including Forge Mill Farm Welly to Belly food activities.

Sandwell Valley Country Park will feature a festival of celebration with performances, fair activities throughout the evening at Sandwell Valley Showground.

Finally, the relay will end at Sandwell Valley Showground, with an event between 4pm and 9pm.

The relay will end with a parade from West Bromwich through Dartmouth Park, representing Sandwell community groups and residents, arriving at a festival of celebration with performances, fair activities throughout the evening at Sandwell Valley Showground.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Excitement is really building now for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“It’s a real privilege that Sandwell will host the Queen’s Baton Relay for a full day and we have some great events and entertainment lined up, so I would urge people to book their free tickets and join us for a very special day.

"It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Sandwell and cheer on baton-bearers who are an inspiration to us all.”