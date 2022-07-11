Notification Settings

Gritters ready in case roads melt during heatwave

Hampshire County Council said the machines will be spreading light dustings of sand.

A council gritter spreading sand

A council is preparing to deploy gritters in response to melting roads as temperatures soar.

This “acts like a sponge to soak up excess bitumen”, according to the authority.

Gritters are normally used to distribute salt during the winter to stop ice forming on roads.

The areas most likely to be targeted by the vehicles this week are those with older road surfaces, in rural locations and south facing.

Residents are being urged to report any road problems on the council’s website.

Motorists who find tar stuck to their tyres are advised to wash it off with warm soapy water.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across much of the UK including Hampshire.

