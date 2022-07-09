What the papers say – July 9

A collection of British newspapers.

Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins.

Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent.

I WEEKEND: Race is on: Sunak starts Tory leader scramble #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K7K8wLoIl6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ starts No10 race with vow to rebuild trust #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LaOIbk7HK6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tax cuts must wait, says Sunak, the ‘serious candidate’’ #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/5SHMmEIg7F… pic.twitter.com/vuQRKdpiur — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 8, 2022

The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.”

Guardian front page, Saturday 9 July 2022: Let battle begin pic.twitter.com/LwtjtQSdYz — The Guardian (@guardian) July 8, 2022

The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”.

MAIL: Red Wall Backlash At Tory Traitors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xNz2eb4Jde — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 8, 2022

The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy.

The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott.