Metropolitan Police officer faces court on rape charge

Published:

Special Constable Paul Hoile is accused over an incident in Shropshire.

Metropolitan Police stock

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an incident near Newport, Shropshire.

Special constable Paul Hoile, 40, based on the North West Command Unit, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape in Benfleet, Essex, at around 10.30pm and was charged on Friday.

He has been charged with anal rape, two counts of oral rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday in connection with an incident in Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall, on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and the officer has been suspended.

