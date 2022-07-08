Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun

UK NewsPublished:

Boaters were out in Knaresborough, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick, with forecasters predicting a heatwave to come.

A family use a unicorn-themed pedalo on the River Avon in Warwick
A family use a unicorn-themed pedalo on the River Avon in Warwick

Boats were much in demand as Britons availed themselves of the chance to take to the water amid hot weather.

With a heatwave forecast, rowing boats on the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, were a popular choice, with paddle boarders also venturing out.

Summer weather July 8th 2022
People in a rowing boat enjoy the hot weather on the River Nidd in Knaresborough (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
A young girl enjoys the hot weather in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
A paddle boarder takes to the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
People enjoy the hot weather in a rowing boat underneath the Knaresborough Viaduct on the River Nidd (Danny Lawson/PA)

The River Avon was also a busy spot for those looking to take advantage of the good weather.

Shakespeare’s town was a midsummer dream as people admired the swans, took to boats or enjoyed the historic surroundings.

Summer weather July 8th 2022
Boats were in demand in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
People enjoy a boat trip along the River Avon (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
Swans proved a popular draw for those enjoying the weather (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 8th 2022
The warm temperatures drew plenty of people outside in Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere on the Avon, Warwick Castle was another impressive backdrop for those taking to the water.

Summer weather July 8th 2022
Boats sail down the River Avon by Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA)

And in North Yorkshire, Bolton Abbey was a picture amid the summer heat.

People enjoy the hot weather at Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire
A man navigates the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News