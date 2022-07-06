William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

Duke of Cambridge charity polo match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple.

William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said the event was expected to raise £1 million for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation The Passage and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (James Manning/PA)

Before the players took to the field the duke and duchess were spotted chatting to guests, Kate wearing a flowing dress and her husband casually dressed in shirt and trousers.

William will play in the round robin event, with three teams competing for the cup, and will be part of the US Polo Assn team, taking on BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings.