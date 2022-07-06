The 1922 Committee elections: why they matter

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee

The Conservative backbench 1922 Committee is expected to hold elections next week which could finally seal the fate of Boris Johnson.

– What are the elections and why are they so important?

The 1922 Committee – the parliamentary group of Tory backbench MPs who are not ministers or ministerial aides – is due to elect a new 18-member executive committee.

Sometimes dubbed “the men in grey suits” – although the present executive includes a number of women – it is their job to represent views of rank and file MPs to the party leader.

Sir Graham Brady, the current chairman of the backbench Tory 1922 Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)

Crucially, they have a key role to play in leadership elections, including determining the rules by which a sitting leader can be challenged.

– What do the rules say at the moment?

The leader must face a vote of confidence if 15% of the parliamentary party write to the committee chairman calling for one.

If the leader survives, however, there cannot be another confidence vote for 12 months – which should mean Mr Johnson is safe until June next year.

However, that could all change if the new executive votes to re-write the existing rules.

– How likely is it that the rules will change?

A number of Tory MPs have said they will stand for the committee on the basis they would vote for a rule change if they were elected to enable another confidence vote to take place before next year.

As a result, the election is being seen at Westminster as something of a proxy for a second confidence vote.

– So when could a new confidence vote be held?

That depends on what the new executive decides. Some MPs have been talking about reducing the threshold from 12 months to six, which could mean a vote in early December.