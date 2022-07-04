Music fans told to beware rail disruption when Lewis Capaldi closes Trnsmt

Lewis Capaldi

Thousands of festivalgoers in Glasgow have been told to seek alternative travel as ScotRail confirmed no trains will run after Trnsmt on Sunday.

Scots singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is set to close the Glasgow Green festival.

But his fans will be among those most affected by temporary rail timetables, with ScotRail confirming no city centre services will be operating after the festival closes at 11pm on Sunday, July 10.

The temporary timetable currently in place amid ongoing pay disputes mean fans travelling home from the major Glasgow events could be left stranded.

Rock band Guns N’ Roses play Glasgow Green on Tuesday, July 5, while Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi headline Trnsmt on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

But ScotRail has now urged fans travelling to the events to plan ahead and travel early where possible.

Trains departing from Glasgow city centre after 11pm on event days include routes to Neilston, East Kilbride, Gourock, Stirling, Ayr and Edinburgh Waverley.

The reduced rail services are because of driver shortages, as they refuse to work overtime and on their rest days.

Union Aslef has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 11.

However, no trains will be available for music fans who stay until the end of the festival at 11pm on Sunday.

ScotRail have warned there will be no trains running when the festival ends (Jane Barlow/PA)

And fans from the North and south-west Scotland have been advised that bus replacement services could be in place on Saturday and Sunday due to Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N’ Roses and then at Glasgow Green, and we’re urging customers travelling to the event to plan ahead, to check their entire journey and to know their travel options.

“Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after Guns N’ Roses on Tuesday night, and on the Friday and Saturday of Trnsmt.