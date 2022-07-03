Theatre and film director Peter Brook dies aged 97, says French media

All of us at NHB are very sad to hear of the death of legendary director Peter Brook, at the age of 97.

We're honoured to have been Peter's publisher for the past twenty years, sharing his wisdom and insights with the world.

He leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/a5D35cULI1

