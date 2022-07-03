Notification Settings

80 firefighters tackling blaze at 17-storey block of flats in London

UK NewsPublished:

The cause of the fire in Bromley is not known.

LFB
LFB

Around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire at a 17-storey block of flats in south-east London.

A dozen fire engines are at the scene of the fire in St Mark’s Square, Bromley, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Half of a five-room flat on the 15th floor of the block is alight and part of the roof is also on fire.

Firefighters were called at 11.58am and are still at the scene.

The brigade’s 999 control centre received 88 calls alerting them to the blaze.

Fire crews have come from Bromley, Beckenham, Addington, Woodside, Lewisham, Forest Hill, Sidcup and Croydon and surrounding fire stations.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from one part of a slanted roof.

Further footage showed firefighters on the roof with the flames apparently extinguished.

