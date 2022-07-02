What the papers say – July 2

A collection of newspapers

Saturday’s papers are led by the suspension of MP Chris Pincher from the Conservative party after an investigation was launched into allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.

The Independent reports that the Prime Minister promoted the “groper” despite a warning about his conduct.

The i says Boris Johnson has angered Tory colleagues for protecting the “groping” MP.

Mr Pincher will be investigated by parliament’s complaints watchdog, The Guardian adds.

Guardian front page, Saturday 2 July 2022: Questions for Johnson as Tory whip suspended

The Daily Mail also calls him the “groping” MP on its front page, carrying allegations supposedly made by an “eye witness” that on the night in question Mr Pincher was too drunk to speak and was “staggering around the bar… lurching towards young men and propositioning them”.

Also reporting on the “sex pest” MP, The Times says more allegations of his misconduct have emerged after a “young Conservative activist” contacted the paper.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries the PM’s plan to allow 50-year “family mortgages” to be shared by generations.

Saturday's front page: PM's bold plan: Buy dream home and pass on mortgage

The Daily Mirror splash features an interview with a child abuse survivor who was groomed by Soham murderer Ian Huntley.

The Daily Telegraph reports on more “holiday chaos” that is expected to hit Heathrow.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Holiday chaos as airlines axe more flights'

While FT Weekend has the boss of Ryanair warning air travellers that they face years of rising fares.

FT Weekend: "Air travellers face years of rising fares, warns Ryanair's O'Leary"