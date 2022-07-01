Train drivers’ strike set to hit more than 90% of Greater Anglia services

Greater Anglia service

A train company is advising people not to travel on its services on Saturday because of a strike by drivers in a dispute over pay.

Greater Anglia said more than 90% of its services will not run because of a 24-hour walkout by members of Aslef, affecting leisure travellers and fans going to concerts by Adele and Guns N’ Roses.

There will be no regional or branch line services and other services will be dramatically reduced.

The company said there will be no Greater Anglia trains between Cambridge North, Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, with the Norwich-London Liverpool Street intercity service limited to six trains in each direction across the whole day, with the last train back to Norwich at 9.30pm.

The Colchester-London Liverpool Street and Stansted Express services will also have reduced hours and significantly fewer trains, with later start and earlier finish times than normal.

There will be no rail replacement buses to replace trains not running because of the strikes.

⚠ There is another rail strike this Saturday on the Greater Anglia network only. Please avoid travelling on our trains because our services will be severely disrupted. Everything you need to know about how the strike affects you is here: https://t.co/lpgJsIAOR3 pic.twitter.com/q6MekrX4Ft — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 30, 2022

Sunday services will start later in the morning than usual as the 24-hour strike has a knock-on effect into the next day.

Music fans travelling to a Guns N’ Roses concert at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium will not be able to get to the venue or back on Greater Anglia trains.

The strike will also affect people travelling to see Adele at Hyde Park on Saturday, who are also advised to make alternative arrangements.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Please avoid travelling on our trains this Saturday. Unfortunately, with our drivers on strike, it’s only possible to run a heavily reduced service and only on some routes.

“We can’t replace all the trains not running due to the strike, with rail replacement buses, so it will just be an extremely limited train service running on Saturday, so we strongly advise passengers to make alternative arrangements.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this strike causes our customers. We know that many of our customers will have been looking forward to travelling on Saturday to see family and friends, for days out to the coast, for holidays and for the many concerts and sporting events in London.