Seven Britons remain in singles as Wimbledon struggles to attract crowds

A general view of Centre Court (Steven Patson/PA)

Seven British singles players remain at Wimbledon after Wednesday saw fan favourites Sir Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu endure devastating defeats.

Centre Court supporters said they were saddened to see the Scot and British women’s number one leave the competition so early, and speculated that the day of disappointment could drive attendance figures down.

Crowds have been sparser than expected at this year’s Championships, spectators say partly due to coronavirus fears, rainy weather and the rising cost of living.

The Met Office has warned of more rainy weather on the way, with “cloud bubbling up with isolated heavy showers developing” over the south-west London venue on Thursday afternoon.

Richard Evans, 32, from Peckham, south-east London, told the PA news agency late on Wednesday that major British losses meant Wimbledon officials are “going to struggle to get people here” in the coming days.

Murray fan Lynne Lanyon, 71, a nurse from Plymouth, south-west England, said she was disappointed by his loss but “enjoyed every minute” of the match.

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu (Joe Toth/AELTC/PA)

Meanwhile Olivia Marr, 23, who was watching Raducanu’s game from Henman Hill, said she felt “so sad” but believes the teenager will “come back stronger”.

Morgan Willmott and her boyfriend Dylan Shepherd, both 19, thought Raducanu caved under unimaginable pressure for someone their own age.

Play was delayed on several occasions due to downpours over the first three days, and Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie said the postponements put him “on edge”.

Norrie is the only one of the seven British singles players not competing on Thursday, instead scheduled to make his return to the hallowed grass courts on Friday.

Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray will be competing in the singles games for team GB.

Some 36,603 fans attended on the first day while 39,450 came on the second, according to the latest official figures.