What the papers say – June 29

Government machinations and a “still in denial” Ghislaine Maxwell are splashed across the national papers.

British socialite Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest leads the Daily Express and Metro.

Tomorrow's front page: Maxwell gets 20 years in jail for 'heinous' crimes#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/lcb99sXoGd pic.twitter.com/9ioILhkstg — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 28, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? GHISLAINE CAGED FOR 20 YEARS ? EPSTEIN'S SEX TRAFFICKER WILL BE NEARLY 80 WHEN SHE GETS OUT#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NMRBVY2zhL — Metro (@MetroUK) June 28, 2022

The Daily Mail says Maxwell is “still in denial” about her crimes and has continued to blame Epstein.

The Duke of York is “obviously” one of the next targets for the FBI to investigate following Maxwell’s sentencing, an unnamed lawyer tells the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is resisting pressure from the Defence Secretary and the head of the Army to increase military spending.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM faces Cabinet battle over defence spending'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/viNMUXy4o1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Financial Times covers testimony from an ex-aide to Donald Trump who said the then-president wanted to join the armed mob which attacked the US Capitol.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 29 June https://t.co/Aq31vOYcTV pic.twitter.com/GGXU7269L1 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 28, 2022

The Metropolitan Police has been placed under special measures after a series of failures, according to The Times and The Independent.

The Guardian and i say Nicola Sturgeon has insisted “now is the time for independence” as she unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom in October 2023.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 June 2022: Sturgeon in bid for new referendum in late 2023 pic.twitter.com/rFKQf0kZfl — The Guardian (@guardian) June 28, 2022

The Sun carries the PM’s quote following Dame Deborah James’ death from bowel cancer that she was “an inspiration” to so many.

Tomorrow's front page: Inspirational Sun columnist Dame Deborah James has died from bowel cancer aged just 40 https://t.co/HfDeDxn4bd pic.twitter.com/Sh2fx9Ft8r — The Sun (@TheSun) June 28, 2022