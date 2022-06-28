What the papers say – June 28

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages feature reports from Ukraine and comments from the head of the Army as Nato prepares to meet in Madrid.

The shopping centre attack is front page of The Independent, i and Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? MISSLE STRIKE AT MALL: SHOPPERS MURDERED BY RUSSIA ? Death toll unimaginable, says Zelensky as PM condemns Putin barbarism. pic.twitter.com/aaDXF8tV0o — Metro (@MetroUK) June 27, 2022

The Times splashes Boris Johnson’s response to the strike: “Putin will pay for his barbarity.”

TIMES: Putin will pay for his barbarity, PM insists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rkjzYiKjI8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 27, 2022

The Daily Express says it is a “crime against humanity”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on Nato reinforcing its eastern flank with an extra 300,000 troops.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 28 June pic.twitter.com/3B3rlvF4FC — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 27, 2022

A warning from the new Army chief that Ukraine is our “1937 moment” is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Army chief: Ukraine is our '1937 moment''

The Daily Mail and The Guardian report on pay demands and strike threats from doctors.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 June 2022: Prospect of strike grows as doctors eye 30% pay deal pic.twitter.com/Hv4l33pxVY — The Guardian (@guardian) June 27, 2022

The Daily Mirror runs on the death of Hellen McCourt’s killer, Ian Simms.