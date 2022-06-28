Notification Settings

Police seize amplifiers from Stop Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Parliament

UK NewsPublished:

A group of officers swooped in on Mr Bray, who appeared to try and stop them taking the equipment.

Police in Westminster have seized amplifiers from “Stop Brexit Man” Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of officers swooped on Mr Bray, who appeared to try and stop them taking his amplification equipment.

Mr Bray was told that under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into force earlier in the day, he was forbidden from holding a noisy protest within a designated area outside the Houses of Parliament.

The top hat-wearing demonstrator is often seen in the area playing loud music in a protest sometimes coinciding with Prime Minister’s Questions.

Brexit
Mr Bray is often seen outside Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Bray was known as the Stop Brexit Man because he used a megaphone to shout “Stop Brexit”.

In social media footage, Mr Bray, who was surrounded by banners and European Union flags, could be seen struggling with officers and telling them “hands off” as they attempted to take the amplifiers.

An officer could be heard responding: “You’ve already been warned not to turn it on.”

Mr Bray then demanded officers return a banner he said had been taken from him, before accusing them of breaking one of the amplifiers.

His hat could be seen falling off in the scuffle.

An increasingly irate Mr Bray could be later heard shouting at officers: “You fascists! This is not law! Fascist mouthpiece.”

In another video on his Twitter account, a police officer was heard telling Mr Bray he will be summoned to court over getting his amplifiers back.

Other officers could be heard warning Mr Bray he could be arrested if he continues using the speakers to play music in the area.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.



