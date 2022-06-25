Notification Settings

Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister suggested older people should consider a fourth jab.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK.

The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK.

A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

(PA Graphics)

The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab.

“Look at the advice from the NHS.

“To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while.

“I do know that cases are up.

“I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.”



