Three people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in West Midlands

Arrested man with cuffed hands

Warwickshire Police have charged three men with conspiracy to commit murder and one woman with perverting the course of justice after an incident in Wishaw.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police issued a statement to say Vito Dimarco, 35, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, Darren Hattersley, 53, of Thrumpton, Nottingham, and Nathan Odley, 42, of Derby, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

https://twitter.com/warkspolice/status/1540165910736130054

Also charged was Pamiela O’Conor, 37, of Chellaston, Derby, with perverting the course of justice.

All four were remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.