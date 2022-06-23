Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK

UK NewsPublished:

The pair, from Nigeria, will appear in court later on Thursday.

The sign for New Scotland Yard
The sign for New Scotland Yard

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said.

New Scotland Yard stock
Two people have been charged over an alleged organ harvesting plot, Scotland Yard announced (PA)

They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The child has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News