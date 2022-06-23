Soaring fuel costs forcing motorists off the roads – survey

Fuel prices

More than two fifths of motorists are driving less frequently or making shorter journeys since fuel prices began to soar in March, a survey suggests.

Some 43% of the UK public are cutting back on driving, potentially leaving certain demographics isolated and inconvenienced as a result, the poll by Opinium found.

Source: Opinium Research

Some 35% of those in rural areas have been driving less owing to fuel costs – potentially leaving people isolated – compared with 31% of those in suburban areas and 23% of those in urban areas.

Almost one in three (31%) urban drivers revealed that the rise in the cost of fuel had meant they had taken shorter trips since March, compared with 28% of suburban drivers and 26% of those in rural areas.

Almost two in five unpaid carers (37%) had also cut down on their miles, as had 33% of key workers and 21% of paid carers.

Source: Opinium Research

More than half of all drivers (54%) have changed their habits in some way in response to rising fuel costs, most commonly taking shorter trips (29%), taking public transport instead of driving (18%), cancelling journeys (16%) or avoiding driving to work and instead choosing to work from home (15%).

Notably, paid and unpaid carers, and key workers, are more likely to have taken action as a result of fuel prices.

Henry Oliver, from Opinium, said: “The growing cost-of-living crisis has had a massive impact across the country, with soaring fuel prices being a large contributor to this.

“Our research shows that we are seeing people drive less overall, but especially in rural areas, where people tend to rely on their car more. This could have a knock-on effect with some people feeling isolated as a result.

“We are also seeing key workers and carers being particularly impacted and driving less often and taking shorter trips. Again, it’s possible this will impact the work they are able to do, and worryingly, with inflation hitting a 40-year high in May, it is unlikely to see this change any time soon.”