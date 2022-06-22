What train services will run on Wednesday after the rail strike?

Merseyrail trains

Britain’s train services continue to be disrupted due to the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.

– How many trains will run today?

Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.

– Why are timetables not returning to normal if there is no strike today?

Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning meant trains left depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

– What time do trains normally leave depots?

Between around 3am and 4am.

– What time do passengers services usually begin?

Between around 5am and 6am.

– How has that changed today?

The process of taking trains out of depots only began when signallers on daytime shifts started work at 6am-6.30am.

Passengers at Euston station in London on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– How long was the start of services being delayed?

It was expected to take up to four hours in some locations.

– How quickly will services ramp up?

In London, services will increase quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

It will take several hours in remote locations.

– Will services eventually return to normal today?

Network Rail said that “even during the day the service will stay thinner” than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

? Please remember to check your last train! On strike days, there's a very limited service running on lines that are open from around 07:30 until 18:30. ? You will need to have finished your journey by 18:30. Find out more info – https://t.co/J29niIOr7H pic.twitter.com/v4R4FEQ3YW — Network Rail (@networkrail) June 20, 2022

– What about Thursday?

It will be a similar picture to Tuesday.

Around 20% of services will run and just half of lines will be open, and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– Is there any chance that strikes planned for Thursday and Saturday will be called off?