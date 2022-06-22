Boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major search operation

#UPDATE l South Wales Police can confirm a 13-year-old boy has died.

This follows a search of the River Taff at #Whitchurch #Cardiff earlier this evening.

The boy's family has been informed & are being supported.

Full statement: https://t.co/4RI40pDO05

— South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 21, 2022