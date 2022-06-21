Labour MPs join picket lines in support of striking rail workers

An RMT picket line in Glasgow

A senior Labour MP has warned colleagues that joining picket lines in support of striking workers will not resolve the dispute on the railways.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said he understands why the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is pressing for a pay rise due to the rising cost of living, but that he wants to see a negotiated settlement.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reportedly ordered frontbenchers not to join picket lines outside stations as the country faces the biggest rail strike in a generation.

The Conservatives have sought to use the row to claim Labour is on the side of the striking workers who have caused chaos for millions of commuters, and the Opposition leader will be reluctant to give the Government any more ammunition for that attack.

Asked what his message to Labour MPs who do join the protests would be, Mr McFadden told LBC News: “I would say to them, in the end that’s not how this will be resolved.

“It will be resolved by a deal that gets the railways running again, and that’s where the political focus should be.”

On the picket line at Bromley. I'm a trade unionist, I will always stand on the side of the workers. Solidarity @rmtunion#TubeStrike #railstrike pic.twitter.com/xu6JGunJod — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) June 21, 2022

Kate Osborne, a parliamentary aide to shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle, joined striking workers in Bromley, south-east London, saying: “I’m a trade unionist, I will always stand on the side of the workers.”

Asked if she would face disciplinary action, Mr McFadden told Sky News: “That’s a matter for the whips and for Keir Starmer.”

You don’t lead by hiding. No one respects that. It’s time to decide whose side you are on. Workers or bad bosses? 2/2 — Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon) June 20, 2022

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the PA news agency: “The Labour Party was founded by the trade unions and we expect Labour MPs to defend workers, by words and by actions.”

A number of Labour MPs posted on social media from picket lines.

Solidarity with the @RMTunion today and all days. Great support here in Morpeth. pic.twitter.com/XNn8wEajaY — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) June 21, 2022

Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck and a former Labour Party chairman, joined a picket in Morpeth, Northumberland, tweeting: “Solidarity with the @RMTunion today and all days.”

I'm on my way to the picket line to show my support to @RMTunionworkers forced to take strike action against job losses and for fair pay. We can't just keep accepting workers' wages and conditions being driven down so that the profits of the rich are driven up. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) June 21, 2022

Former shadow cabinet minister Richard Burgon said: “We can’t just keep accepting workers’ wages and conditions being driven down so that the profits of the rich are driven up.”

Beth Winter, Labour MP for Cynon Valley, tweeted: “Complete solidarity with striking @RMTunion members today.

“The Trades Unions are the organised working class… the workers united will never be defeated.”