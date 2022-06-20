Two die after helicopter crashes into field in North Yorkshire

A full investigation is underway into the cause of the helicopter crash that we posted about earlier ⬇️

The incident happened shortly before midday in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, near Ingleton.

Full details here: https://t.co/SFiI8DHET7 pic.twitter.com/irgb0uUoj2

— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 20, 2022