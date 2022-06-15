What is each train operator planning to do during the rail strikes?

Trains parked in a depot

Britain’s train operators have started releasing information about what services they intend to run during next week’s rail strikes.

Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

(PA Graphics)

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:

– Avanti West Coast

A limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, and only between 8am and 6pm.

A number of routes will not be served, such as to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh.

The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.

⚠️Due to nationwide industrial action 21, 23 and 25 June, a very limited service will run between 07:30 – 18:30. Essential travel only https://t.co/auV1qCas41 2 trains per hour via Basildon 2 trains per hour via Rainham to Pitsea No trains Ockendon or Chafford — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) June 15, 2022

– c2c

It will operate fewer than a third of normal services, only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

This will include two trains per hour from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon, and the same frequency from London Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

– Caledonian Sleeper

All departures are cancelled between Monday and Friday.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains will run north of Banbury or to Oxford between Tuesday and Saturday.

Services will be suspended on “most routes” on strike days due to “extremely limited availability of staff”.

– CrossCountry

Timetables are being finalised but there will be a “significantly reduced service” on strike days.

– East Midlands Railway

Services will be reduced between Tuesday and Sunday.

Just one train per hour will run in each direction on most routes.

Between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26 June, industrial action will affect our services. We're advising to travel by rail only if necessary and, if you do travel, to expect severe disruption. Plan ahead ?https://t.co/egztXjyfZi More info on our services ?https://t.co/G8N509fbzv pic.twitter.com/fCtqMpNHi5 — Gatwick Express (@GatwickExpress) June 15, 2022

– Gatwick Express

Services will be “severely disrupted” between Tuesday and Saturday.

Timetables have not yet been published.

– Grand Central

On strike days it will run a “limited service”.

– Great Northern

Strike day timetables have not been published but many stations and routes will be closed.

– Great Western Railway

Services will be “severely affected” between Tuesday and Saturday.

Timetables for those days have not yet been released.

– Greater Anglia

On strike days the firm will not run any trains on its regional and branch lines.

A “very limited service” will operate on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street for part of the day.

– Heathrow Express

A reduced frequency service will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

– Hull Trains

On strike days, trains will only run between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

Due to industrial action, LNER will be running a reduced timetable on 21, 23 and 25 June. Over these dates we will be running around 38% of our usual trains and they are likely to be very busy. If you can avoid travelling over this period, we recommend doing so. pic.twitter.com/WUVmx5zhwo — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 15, 2022

– London North Eastern Railway

Around 38% of usual service levels are planned.

Trains that do run “are likely to be very busy”.

– London Northwestern Railway

Services on strike days will be “very limited”.

This includes just two trains per hour between London Euston and Northampton, and one per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

No trains will operate between London Euston and Crewe.

– Lumo

There will be “some disruption” to services throughout the week.

– Merseyrail

There will be a “significant impact” on services.

– Northern

Passengers are urged “not to travel” between Tuesday and Sunday as services will be suspended “on most routes” during strike days, and there will be a “significant impact” on non-strike days.

In Scotland, RMT members from Network Rail and LNER, CrossCounty, Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express will take part in strike action next week. ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper are not participating, but their services will also be disrupted. ? — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 15, 2022

– ScotRail

No trains will run north of Glasgow or Edinburgh on strike days.

Just two trains per hour will run between the cities via Falkirk.

– South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” will run between 7.15am and 6.30pm on strike days, and only on some routes.

This includes only four trains per hour between London Waterloo and Woking, and two per hour between London Waterloo and Basingstoke.

– Southeastern

Most stations and routes will be closed on strike days, and a “severely reduced service” will operate elsewhere.

– Southern

Strike day timetables have not been published but many stations and routes will be closed.

– Stansted Express

A reduced frequency will be in place, with later first trains and earlier last trains.

– Thameslink

Strike day timetables have not been published but many stations and routes will be closed.

– TransPennine Express

There will be a “significant reduction in available services” on strike days.

Several stations will be closed, such as Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Selby.

There will also be significant disruption on Wednesday and Friday.

Disruption is expected on the days either side of the industrial action, and services are expected to be extremely busy throughout the week. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. ℹ️https://t.co/vfiMK8asnL pic.twitter.com/CigLPrRiEt — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) June 15, 2022

– Transport for Wales

The majority of lines will be closed on strike days, with reduced frequencies on those that remain open.

West Midlands Railway

The industrial action will have a “considerable impact on the number of trains” that run on strike days.