Royal Ascot racegoers swelter in heat as Queen misses another day

Royal Ascot racegoers sweltered in scorching temperatures as the Queen missed another day of the famous sporting event.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are once again expected to lead the royal party and are likely to spend the day studying the form of the thoroughbreds and enjoying the atmosphere.

Like the Queen, the world of racing looks forward to the summer meet, which is as much a social occasion as a sporting fixture.

Racegoers arrive ahead of racing on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (David Davies/PA)

Charles and Camilla are due to take part in a traditional procession along the course and will travel in the lead carriage with the master of the Queen’s household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will follow and Princess Beatrice, who on Tuesday walked through the gates of Royal Ascot with other racegoers, will travel in the third carriage with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Russell and Tracy Rose, who have been regulars at Royal Ascot for decades, said it was a shame the Queen missed another day at the races but sympathised with the monarch.

Mr Rose said: “She’s an elderly lady and is conserving her energy and seems to be conscious about what she does. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make an appearance later this week if she can.