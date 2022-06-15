Married GP sentenced to four years for raping woman he met via Tinder

High Court sign

A doctor who raped a woman he met through Tinder has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Manesh Gill, 39, met his victim after setting up an account on the dating app under the name of Mike.

Prosecutors said while the Edinburgh GP had presented himself as a “responsible medic”, the “truth was very different” and he had abused the woman’s trust in a “most heinous way”.

The married doctor met the woman at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018 and persuaded her to come to his room after telling her the public toilets were out of order.

After having a drink in his room, she lapsed in and out of consciousness – with a jury finding Gill guilty of raping the woman while she was incapable of controlling her movements or providing consent.

The married doctor met his victim after setting up a profile on the dating app Tinder (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking after he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh, Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offences, said: “Manesh Gill abused the trust of a young woman in the most heinous way.

“He presented himself as a respectable medic but the truth was very different. His criminal behaviour has been ended by today’s sentence.”

Mr Robertson praised the woman for helping to convict Gill, saying: “The woman’s bravery in reporting this crime and assisting prosecution is commendable. Her determination and courage brought Gill to justice.

“We would urge any victim of similar offending to come forward and report it. They can be assured that the Crown is entirely committed to the effective prosecution of such crimes.”

Gill was also added to the Sex Offenders Register.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of Police Scotland’s public protection unit, said :“The conviction and sentencing of Gill sends a clear message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will be brought to justice.

“Gill must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour.

“The victim has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling her story, and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure.