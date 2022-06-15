Fifth of this year’s retirees ‘relying on state pension as main income source’

Models of elderly people on a pile of coins and banknotes

One in five (20%) people retiring this year plans to rely on their state pension as their main source of income, a survey has found.

Only a quarter (25%) of this year’s retirees feel very confident that they have saved enough for later life, according to asset manager abrdn’s Personal Wealth Business, which commissioned a survey of 2,000 recent and future retirees.

Two-thirds (66%) of new retirees aim to continue working in retirement in some form.

Almost a quarter (22%) of those planning to continue working said they have little choice due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Paul Titterton, a digital retirement advice expert at abrdn, said: “It’s worrying enough that one in five people are intending to rely solely on the state pension to fund their retirement, but this is happening at a time of high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, meaning we are likely to see a growing retirement poverty gap.