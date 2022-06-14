Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The actor, who appeared in the popular US sitcom alongside Jerry Seinfeld, died on Sunday aged 90, according to his family.

Philip Baker Hall at Hollywood, California. 5th Mar, 2014. Philip Baker Hall attending the premiere of Focus Features' 'Bad Words' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. © dpa/Alamy Live News
Philip Baker Hall at Hollywood, California. 5th Mar, 2014. Philip Baker Hall attending the premiere of Focus Features' 'Bad Words' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. © dpa/Alamy Live News

US sitcom Seinfeld has paid tribute to “the great” Philip Baker Hall, following his death aged 90.

The actor, who appeared in the show alongside Jerry Seinfeld, died on Sunday, according to his family.

Hall enjoyed a prolific career which spanned over 40 years in both film and theatre, and included starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies.

He was also known for playing librarian Mr Bookman in Seinfeld.

“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors.

“His talent will be cherished.”

According to his wife Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News