Aviation firms and ministers must ‘shoulder the responsibility’ for flight chaos

Passengers at Heathrow

The aviation industry and the Government must “shoulder the responsibility” for the chaos suffered by airline travellers, MPs were told.

Sue Davies, head of consumer rights at consumer group Which?, said the cancellation of thousands of flights and long queues at airports in recent months were caused by the impact of staffing shortages being “underestimated”.

She told the Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee: “Both the industry and the Government need to shoulder the responsibility for the chaos that we’ve seen.”

Ms Davies acknowledged that the sector has been “particularly affected” by the coronavirus pandemic, but stressed that consumers have “lost money and suffered huge emotional stress”.

She went on: “Particularly appallingly, we’ve been hearing from lots of people who have just had very little information about actually what’s happening on the ground.

“The airlines and the Government were encouraging people to travel again, and we think they’ve just underestimated the capacity issues, and the shortages both within the airlines and the airport services, including baggage handlers.”

Ms Davies accused airlines of selling tickets when “they don’t know for sure that those flights are actually going to be able to go”.

She told the committee that passengers “haven’t really been given proper information about their rights”, adding: “There’s just blatant flouting of consumer rights and a failure to put

passenger interests first.”

Oliver Richardson, national officer for civil aviation at trade union Unite, said a ranking of the airlines making the most cancellations “almost exactly corresponds” with the number of job cuts they made during the pandemic.

He said that Ryanair, which made no compulsory redundancies, is in a “different position from the likes of British Airways”, which has been forced to cancel more than 100 daily flights due to staff shortages, after cutting 10,000 jobs.

“They did get rid of too many people in a number of instances,” Mr Richardson said.

“The terms and conditions for those remaining were lessened, and when it comes to attracting people to the industry, it simply isn’t as attractive as it was.”

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said it has been difficult to recruit for roles such as security staff after the lifting of the UK’s remaining coronavirus travel restrictions in March.

“Furlough helped but lots of people didn’t stay, we couldn’t keep them on,” she said.

“Re-recruiting with what I would describe as very, very short notice is difficult because they’re very skilled.

“As you would appreciate in our industry, safety and security is our top priority (so) there’s increased vetting for those sorts of staff.