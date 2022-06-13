Masked driver guilty after double shooting

Central Criminal Court stock

A masked driver has been found guilty of his part in two shootings on the same night which left one man dead and a second seriously injured.

On November 1 2020, Jason Diallo, 30, was knocked off a bicycle in Ilford, east London, and shot in the head, the Old Bailey heard.

Eyewitnesses had described how two masked men had got out of the vehicle, the one from the passenger side carrying a gun.

One said “did you get him” the other replied “yes, I got him”, the jury was told.

The gunman then appeared to shoot something on the ground, his weapon jamming before he opened fire again, the court heard.

Fifteen minutes later, 29-year-old Marcus Codrington was badly hurt when he was shot in the chest in Custom House, east London.

Mr Codrington was walking along Garvary Road, having bought a kebab when a car blocked his way.

A man in a face mask got out and shouted “Yo what’s your name” before opening fire without waiting for a reply.

The victim ran to his mother’s house where he collapsed, the court heard.

Prosecutor Brian O’Neill QC had said the two shootings were not “on the spur of the moment” but “planned and organised”.

In both cases, the shooter emerged from a stolen S-Max which was travelling on false plates and was later set on fire.

Muhsin Mohamed, 26, was identified as the driver of the stolen S-Max from a combination of CCTV, DNA and telephone evidence.

His co-accused Tyrelle Joseph, 21, was not in the car but was alleged to have been a “key player in the enterprise”, helping with planning before and after the shootings.

Jurors were told the motive for the attacks involving an unidentified shooter was not known and there was no evidence the victims knew each other.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Mohamed, from Leytonstone, east London was found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Joseph, from Ilford, east London, was acquitted of the same charges but found guilty of assisting an offender.