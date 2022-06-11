Pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad ‘severely damaged’ by fire

England cricketer Stuart Broad

A pub part-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has had to close after a “significant fire” in the early hours of Saturday.

A statement on the website of the award-winning Tap & Run country pub and kitchen in Upper Broughton, halfway between Nottingham and Melton Mowbray, said the venue would not be trading “for the foreseeable future”.

On the pub’s Twitter account those in charge said they were “heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames”, but were thankful no-one was hurt.

Update on Upper Broughton fire ? ? Main Road is closed? We're still fighting a fire in the roof? Property is severely damaged? 2 fire engines and our Aerial Ladder Platform still present? Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/CTAckgSMCq — Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) June 11, 2022

It is owned by England cricketer Broad and the retired Harry Gurney and won Pub of the Year 2021 in Leicestershire as well as making it on to the Times list of the best places in Britain for Sunday lunch in 2022.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property had been severely damaged with a fire in the roof still burning by mid-morning on Saturday.

In a tweet shortly before 4.30am, the fire service said it had eight fire engines at the scene in Main Road, Upper Broughton.

A statement on the pub’s website said: “We are devastated to announce that due to a significant fire in the early hours of June 11th The Tap & Run will not be trading for the foreseeable future.

We’re absolutely devastated to report that a fire broke out in the pub during the night. We are heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames. Thankfully no one was hurt ?? We are sorry we will not be able to honour any bookings for the foreseeable future…cont. pic.twitter.com/nfZxtqFBml — The Tap & Run, Upper Broughton. (@tapandrunCW) June 11, 2022

“We are so sorry that we cannot honour our bookings or take any further bookings.

“We will keep everyone fully up to date on social media over the next few weeks.”

They thanked people for the “outpouring of support” and vowed “we will be back”.

In a tweet they apologised for “any distress the fire has caused the villagers”.