What the papers say – June 10

Published:

Many of the papers focus on the ‘show trial’ of two Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The death sentences handed to British men Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner feature across the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror cover the story, which the Daily Mail reports has prompted “UK outrage”.

Metro calls the pair “Putin’s pawns”, while The Independent and the i say they were sentenced in a “show trial”.

Like the above mastheads, the Financial Times carries a photograph of the imprisoned men. The paper leads, however, on Chancellor Rishi Sunak being accused of wasting £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the Government’s debt.

The head of the UK’s largest union has warned low-paid health and care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford the fuel to attend their jobs, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express covers the Prime Minister’s plans to turn homeownership into a reality for “millions” more people.

Train drivers are to strike over pay and more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action, reports The Times, amid growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks.

The Sun says the Duke of Cambridge is “just like mum Diana” after he was spotted selling copies of The Big Issue in central London.

And the Daily Star asks “what could possibly go wrong?” in response to the boss of Wizz Air urging pilots not to let fatigue stop them from working.

