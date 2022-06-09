Lidl’s ‘Good to Give’ label helps shoppers choose right products for food banks

Lidl 'Good to Give' labels

Lidl has launched a “Good to Give” label directing customers to products needed by food banks that will give those relying on them a varied, healthy diet.

The initiative – thought to be an industry first – aims to diversify and increase donations to food banks as more people turn to them to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The shelf labels will highlight selected long-life items that offer a greater variety of nutritional benefits and which can be dropped at donation points past the checkouts in Lidl stores.

The items will be collected regularly by local food banks and community projects.

Lidl chose the list of 30 food items in consultation with Neighbourly, which co-ordinates the delivery of surplus food to local good causes, and the NHS Eatwell guide.

The products selected include tinned fruit, lentils, mackerel, noodles, and brown rice.

Lidl’s Good to Give trustmark aims to help shoppers donate quality items to food banks (PA)

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “We’ve been listening to feedback from our charity partners on how we can best support them at this time.

“Through these conversations it became clear we can play a leading role in helping those relying on food banks to maintain a more nutritious, balanced diet by encouraging our customers to donate a little differently.

“We hope that more retailers will adopt the ‘Trustmark’ so that we can work together as an industry to help more people access the balanced and nutritious diet that they need.”

Neighbourly chief executive Steve Butterworth said: “Through our work with local charities and good causes, supported by our latest community insights surveys, we can see how the cost-of-living crisis is causing steep rises in demand for food banks and front-line services.

“This is only going to increase in the coming months.

“With the launch of this new initiative, Lidl is demonstrating that they are truly committed to finding innovative ways to support their customers and local communities.”