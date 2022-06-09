Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Johnson tries hand at bricklaying on visit intended to help cement his future

UK NewsPublished:

The PM met students at Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Boris Johnson lays bricks
Boris Johnson lays bricks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a go at levelling up a brick wall as he met construction students in Lancashire.

The Conservative leader, who is trying to cement his future after a revolt against his leadership earlier this week, visited Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Before giving a speech setting out pledges to help with the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Johnson was given a tour of the college’s Construction Skills Centre.

Boris Johnson lays bricks
The Prime Minister used a spirit level to check his work (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bricklaying student Alex showed the Prime Minister how to lay mortar and bricks and use a spirit level to check they are even.

After having a go, Mr Johnson said: “That’s not too bad. That’ll definitely stay up.”

But as he met students in another room, he admitted: “My bricklaying was pretty terrible. They haven’t fallen down yet.”

Cassidy, an apprentice plumber at the college, demonstrated how to bend copper piping, leading the PM to joke he was like spoon-bending illusionist Uri Geller.

Boris Johnson and student
Mr Johnson was also shown how to bend copper piping (Pegter Byrne/PA)

He told the student: “Precious stuff, copper. People are trying to nick it the whole time.”

During his speech, the Prime Minister said the Government is skilling up British people by investing in colleges such as Blackpool and The Fylde.

He said: “380,000 now have gone off welfare into work out of the Way to Work scheme, above all by skilling up British people with the Lifetime Skills Guarantee and all the investments that this Government is proud to make into fantastic colleges such as the one I’m proud to be standing in today.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News