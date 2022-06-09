Cost of a full tank of petrol hits £100

A driver fills up with petrol

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre (Danny Lawson/PA)

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the “thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank” meant it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

He went on: “There’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.

“While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.”

Mr Williams said many people will be hoping for further financial support from the Government as the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty “looks paltry” because wholesale petrol costs have increased by five times that amount since it was implemented in March.