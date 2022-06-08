Reasons why the UK could face a summer of travel misery

Checking in? We recommend you arrive at the airport in plenty of time; that's at least two hours for European flights and three hours for long-haul ✈

Check with your airline for specific check-in times, as they can vary. ℹ https://t.co/H2z3pvAWUF pic.twitter.com/gWgnzynjdc

— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) June 7, 2022