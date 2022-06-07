Two sought after man ‘doused in petrol’ and set alight on fuel station forecourt

#APPEAL| We have released images of two men we want to speak to after a man suffered serious injuries in a car fire at a petrol station in #Dudley last Thursday.

We want to speak to Stephen Burden, 30, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

