What the papers say – June 4

A collection of British newspapers

Many of Saturday’s front pages feature the Queen’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral which saw the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with the sermon as the Prince of Wales represented the Queen after she pulled out because she suffered “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour and beacon lighting events.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Thank you for staying the course'

The Times and Daily Express similarly cover the church service and the Archbishop of York’s horse-themed tribute.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail focus on the Sussexes at the service – the first royal event the couple have attended together with other members of the royal family since exiting royal duties and moving abroad more than two years ago.

The Guardian notes the “symbolism” of the Queen’s absence from the occasion, writing that “it seemed a moment to recognise that her presence, taken for granted at such grand public events, is no longer guaranteed due to the mobility problems that have plagued her Platinum Jubilee year”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 June 2022: After 70 years, a new age for the monarchy

Elsewhere, i reports Conservative MPs have been warned by Boris Johnson’s allies that they risk losing the next election if they oust him, despite the Prime Minister being booed by voters outside St Paul’s.

“Food banks warn of surge over summer holidays,” The Independent says, reporting charities fear they may have to turn families away if the Government fails to expand support and free school meals.

Saturday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Food banks warn of surge over summer holidays"

FT Weekend says lawyers have filed a multimillion-pound claim against administrators of Neil Woodford’s collapsed fund as investors try to recoup losses.

Just published: front page of the FTWeekend, UK edition, for Sat/Sun 4/5 June