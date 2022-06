Significant rail disruptions expected Saturday and Sunday as workers strike

A First Transpennine Express passes along track at Hunts Cross station in Liverpool

Rail passengers are being warned of significant disruption to services over the bank holiday weekend because of striking workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out in a long-running dispute over pay amid the cost-of-living crisis.

TPE urged people not to travel on Saturday or Sunday, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend were urged to seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

ℹ️ RMT Strike action and TRU engineering works will continue over the #JubileeBankHoliday weekend. We will be running an amended timetable with limited services available, so our advice is not to travel. Please check here for more information: https://t.co/rJa7wGYzae pic.twitter.com/VHvP7n0slC — TransPennine Express (@TPExpressTrains) June 2, 2022

“Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.”

The union said the company was refusing the conductors’ request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off and Sundays and had offered more money to drivers.

Train cleaners were also striking over pay as cost of living soared.

The @Churchill_Group cleaners who clean your trains are taking strike action today for #JusticeForCleaners and to #FightForFifteen during the cost-of-living crisisHere's why in their own words? pic.twitter.com/MB0LLP3SYn — RMT (@RMTunion) June 2, 2022

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful and they need to understand that our members will not give in until they have a just settlement.

“Conductors, like drivers, should be well-rewarded for their work on TPE and if management behave reasonably, we can suspend the action this weekend.

“What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.