Murder probe launched in north-west London

UK NewsPublished:

Police are investigating after a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was killed on Wednesday evening.

Police tape
Police tape

Detectives have launched a murder probe after the death of a man in north-west London.

Police were called to Henderson Close, Brent, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene to find a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, injured in the street.

Police Stock
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward (PA/ Joe Giddens)

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7.15pm.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place and number of roads are closed to traffic.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Police are urging anyone with information which may help the investigation to get in touch via 101 quoting reference CAD 5882/01Jun, or to report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

