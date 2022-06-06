Notification Settings

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

UK NewsPublished:

A service of thanksgiving saw Harry and Meghan make their first public appearance during their trip to the UK.

Platinum Jubilee
Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from her Windsor Castle home after suffering some discomfort during public events on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance during their return visit to the UK was welcomed by many.

The Duke of Cambridge
The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a smile (Victoria Jones/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday fell on the second day of commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.

Meghan spoke to Harry's cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service
Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales waves as he and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. The Prime Minister gave a reading during the service, which was also attended by every living former prime minister (Matt Dunham/PA)

Before the service, an honour guard made up of members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force lined the steps on either side of the Great West Door of St Paul’s – although the warm London temperatures proved difficult for some in full dress uniform.

Platinum Jubilee
A Guard of Honour ahead lived the cathedral steps (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
One member of the ceremonial guard felt unwell during the arrivals (Henry Nicholls/PA)
A guardsman faints ahead of the service
While another guardsman fainted and had to be helped away (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Later, the Princess Royal travelled to Scotland where she marked her mother’s milestone by feeding penguins and meeting young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo.

Platinum Jubilee
The Princess Royal feeds penguins during her visit to Edinburgh Zoo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen was celebrated at other Jubilee events around the country, and as a keen horseracing fan she was missed by the crowds at the Epsom Derby Festival.

Platinum Jubilee
While the Queen had opted to stay in Windsor, fans outside the cathedral brought along a cardboard cut-out (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Racegoer Anna Gilder holds a God Save The Queen clutch bag on Ladies Day during the Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse
Racegoer Anna Gilder holds a God Save The Queen clutch bag on Ladies Day during the Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Women await the start of a tea dance at Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Fans young and old gathered to raise a cup of tea in toast to the Queen (Brian Lawless/PA)
UK News

