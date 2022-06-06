Edinburgh celebrates Platinum Jubilee with picnics and live entertainment

Performers from Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade entertain the crowds in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People in Edinburgh enjoyed live music and entertainment in gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle on Sunday as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Those attending the free event in West Princes Street Gardens were able to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London, which was shown on big screens.

The celebration, which saw attendees enjoying picnics in the sun, kicked off at 12.30pm with the band of HM Royal Marines Scotland and a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade.

Music from the HM Royal Marines Scotland band included their Corps of Drums, film music, Scottish melodies and virtuoso soloists.

The local Love Music Community Choir also performed, followed by the screening of the pageant later in the afternoon.

The good weather and music seemed to have brought many out for the day, with some attendees admitting they were somewhat neutral on the Jubilee celebrations.

A historic floral clock in the gardens is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’re here for the music and performers,” one told the PA news agency.

“We heard there was stuff on for the Jubilee, so we came to see what it was like,” another said.

“I’m fairly neutral to it [the Jubilee], but it is a good excuse for a party.

“Everyone’s got a day off, so we might as well.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music.

“Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day.”

Crowds in Princes Street Gardens (Andrew Milligan/PA)

British Forces Broadcasting Service presenter Mark McKenzie was the master of ceremonies for the afternoon.

He said: “It’s a huge honour and I’m delighted to be involved in helping celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in Edinburgh.

“The programme has a real eclectic feel, capturing not only a flavour of Scotland but the Commonwealth and beyond.

“It’s always a thrill hosting with Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop, it will be a day with something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the gardens, a historic floral clock is this year blooming with a design marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.