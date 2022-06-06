Notification Settings

£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

UK NewsPublished:

Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for ATM withdrawals since before the pandemic but Sunday was quieter than expected, Link said.

Crowds celebrating the Platinum Jubilee
Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for cash machine withdrawals since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to ATM network Link.

Across the UK, £1.7 billion was withdrawn between Monday last week and Sunday as people celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Link said Wednesday was not only the busiest day of last week but the busiest Wednesday it has seen since before the pandemic, with £322 million withdrawn as people geared up to celebrate the bank holiday.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “It was a busy Jubilee weekend for ATM withdrawals across the UK.

“Our data shows that the busiest day was the Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the celebrations with £322 million withdrawn as people got ready for the long weekend.

“To put that into context, on Wednesday May 25, only £216 million was withdrawn.

“Of course, alongside the parades, street parties and wider gatherings, it wouldn’t have been a proper British bank holiday without the weather intervening.

“Sunday was much quieter than we expected with only £143 million withdrawn, possibly down to drizzle and rain in large parts of the country, but in any case it didn’t seem to dampen people’s moods and many seem to have followed the events on TV.”



